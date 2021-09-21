Terra is a blockchain running on the Cosmos ecosystem that powers a network of decentralized stablecoins — crypto assets pegged to fiat currency that allow people to hold and use crypto without worrying about the volatility. The network’s most popular offering is TerraUSD (UST), a stablecoin pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar. Others include pegs to the South Korean Won, Mongolia’s national currency, and a basket of currencies maintained by the IMF called Special Drawing Rights.

Each of Terra’s stablecoins operate on a two-tiered system known as a seigniorage model. LUNA, however, is not a stablecoin. It’s Terra’s native token, and it is volatile and beholden to market forces, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum. LUNA’s purpose is essential: traders can swap it for a stablecoin within the Terra ecosystem to keep the price of that coin in check. Using the example of UST, the idea is that if you can buy UST for less than a dollar’s worth of LUNA, arbitrageurs will buy UST with LUNA in such sufficient quantities that the price of UST will rise to $1. If UST is worth more than a dollar, traders will sell it for a dollar’s worth of LUNA. Again, if arbitrageurs do this often enough, the price of UST should sink to $1.

This process contracts and expands the supply of UST and LUNA tokens – the protocol burns and mints them as arbitrageurs buy and sell. Arbitrageurs are incentivized to do this because they can make money from these tiny profits, if they’re quick enough to take advantage of price differences.

Using a volatile currency to keep the price of a stablecoin in check is one of the hallmarks of decentralized stablecoins. Although its whitepaper claims that its elastic supply should be able to handle crashes, it’s difficult to gauge what will happen if, for instance, arbitrageurs lose interest in LUNA and have no motivation to increase UST to $1. If that situation, the prices of both coins could fall into a death spiral.

So far, however, LUNA and UST remain resilient. LUNA roared in 2021 while UST consistently remained pegged to the U.S. dollar.