Everything you need to know about Synthetix and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$6.94 CAD
-$0.27 (-3.70%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $1,661,039,866.73
- 24h low - high range
- 6.87 - 7.37
- 7 day low - high range
- 6.77 - 9.31
- 52 week low - high range
- 5.40 - 36.38
Synthetix Network Token 101
Synthetix is a decentralized finance platform that allows for the creation of synthetic assets. It’s used to create cryptocurrencies that represent, or track the price of, things like the US dollar, Tesla stock and other cryptocurrencies.
This is a big deal! It’s very helpful for, say, a South Korean under strict domestic capital controls to be able to move assets that represent US dollars, since they might find it difficult to move that money if it were denominated in real US dollars.
While lots of protocols create derivatives, Synthetix is a platform for creating and trading them. All of the derivatives are backed by SNX, the token that powers the platform. This is important because anyone can claim to create a cryptocurrency pegged to another asset; without anything backing that claim, the token is worthless. SNX is what collateralises these tokens. Since the SNX token is volatile, however, assets are backed with a collateralization ratio of 500%. The prices are also backed by Chainlink price feeds.
These synthetic assets, also known as Synths, trade on a decentralized exchange called the Synthetix Exchange.
What can you do with Synthetix network token?
The first and most obvious is to do nothing at all. By holding it for speculative purposes, you expose yourself to the value of the Synthetix protocol. The other option is to do quite a lot. You can stake SNX to collateralize the synths on its platform and to grease the wheels of the Synthetix Exchange, and earn SNX for doing so. You can also use it as a governance token to participate in its decentralized autonomous organisation (DAO), which lets you vote on the parameters that define the Synthetix protocol.
Is Synthetix a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Synthetix or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Buying Synthetix with Wealthsimple is, well, simple. The first thing you need to do is open and fund a Crypto account in the Wealthsimple Trade app. You can connect your bank account and add up to $1,500 instantly.
From there, follow these steps: 1. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your screen 2. Type in Synthetix 3. Tap Buy 4. Enter the dollar value of cryptocurrency you'd like to buy and tap Continue 5. Review the order details and tap Confirm order
You can choose between two different order types when buying Synthetix. A market order lets you buy or sell crypto immediately at the best available price at the time. A limit order lets you buy or sell crypto at a specific price or better.
You can withdraw funds from the cash balance in your Crypto account and move those funds to your bank account. Withdrawals typically take around 2 - 3 business days.
The current price for Synthetix in Canadian dollars is $$6.94.
Synthetix’s current market cap is 1,661,039,867.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Synthetix transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.