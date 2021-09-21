SAND is the native token of The Sandbox, a virtual reality game in which you can trade, then build on, parcels of land in the metaverse. If you’re wondering what the metaverse is, it’s still an evolving term — and one that many argue rallies existing concepts under a new label — but basically it refers to interconnected online-only worlds.

Propositions for how the metaverse will operate diverge greatly. Meta (formerly Facebook) thinks that it should be the entity around which all metaverse products orbit. The company plans to sink tens of billions of dollars into creating a suite of virtual and augmented reality tools for its metaverse. But the Web 3.0 folks, including those who create and use The Sandbox, are taking a different route. They believe that decentralized technologies, which power cooperatively-owned worlds, are the innovation that distinguishes the metaverse from, say, World of Warcraft, Zoom, or Second Life. In these online worlds, crypto will be the unifying currency. Each project has its own token, which holders can use to vote on the future of the project rather than delegating development choices to huge companies like Meta.

The Sandbox’s graphics may be a far cry from the latest video games, and its online world is rudimentary and sparsely populated, but it is one of the biggest metaverse games out there. The idea is that the world is split up into 166,464 parcels of land, which are represented on blockchains as NFTs. Because no more parcels will be minted, they’ve gotten quite pricey. Anyone can buy “land,” but top brands, like The Smurfs, Care Bears and The Walking Dead have already paid eye watering sums to get there first. Once you own the “land,” you can build whatever you want on it.