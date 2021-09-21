Maker is a decentralized lending protocol that powers an algorithmic stablecoin called DAI. Think of it like a decentralized money market fund that uses lending markets to maintain the price by minting and burning coins. DAI is the largest algorithmic, or decentralized, stablecoin, by market capitalization.

Each DAI is backed by cryptocurrencies, including some centralised stablecoins—as of October 2021, $0.39 of USDC and $0.1 of WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin), as well as $0.41 of ETH, the native cryptocurrency that powers the blockchain that houses Maker, Ethereum, and $0.1 in other cryptocurrencies. These allocations change over time.

DAI is what is known as an overcollateralised stablecoin, since its supply is far smaller than the value of the cryptocurrencies that back it. When you lend $150 in ETH, for instance, you can only borrow $100 in DAI. This is because ETH, plus the other assets backing DAI, are volatile and risky. The protocol needs that extra security to ensure that it can still maintain its peg in the event of an economic crash.

Because Maker is decentralized, it needed to create a way for its community to vote on how things should be run. For this reason, the team behind it decided to create MKR, or Maker tokens. MKR is what is known as a governance token. Among other things, MKR holders can vote to add another collateral asset, change the set of price feeds the protocol uses as a reference point, or trigger an emergency shutdown of the protocol.

MKR also plays another important role: to act as the last line of defense in the event of an economic crash. If ETH falls from $150 to $50, the protocol might not have enough money to pay back depositors. As a last resort, Maker could trigger a debt auction, where new MKR is minted and then sold for DAI until the shortfall is covered and everything is back to normal. Other lending markets, such as Aave, also use a governance token in emergencies.