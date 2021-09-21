GALA is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that powers a play-to-earn gaming platform called Gala Games. The platform’s CEO is Eric Schiermeyer, one of the co-founders of Zynga Games, the same company that created Farmville and Words with Friends.

Cryptocurrencies, and the play-to-earn genre they have inspired, mark the difference between the games that Zynga put out and the ones in development by Gala Games. The group has only one game, called Town Star. Instead of spending real money on in-game items over which you have no ultimate control, à la Farmville, in Town Star top players in the game are rewarded with GALA tokens, and the game’s in-game assets can be sold for GALA in the Gala Games marketplace.

This is revolutionary to some gamers, in that they will finally own part of the worlds they inhabit. This proposition becomes more compelling in the dawn of the metaverse – a loosely defined term that gestures towards truly immersive video games in which we could spend huge portions of our lives.

The biggest hangup for play-to-earn games is in terms of public perception. Gamers often criticize the use of crypto in video games as little more than a cynical cash grab, and contend that crypto taints the fun they have by adding financial motivations. But Gala promises that is not the case.