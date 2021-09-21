Ethereum is the reigning champ of the smart contracts platform. But it’s an aging regent, and lots of people find its transactions too slow and expensive. Challengers like Fantom, Solana and Cardano have sprung up to best Ethereum at its own game, each promising low transaction costs and staggering levels of throughput without sacrificing on security.

Fantom uses something called a directed acyclic graph blockchain, which expresses transactions as a graph of hashes. It also uses its own consensus mechanism called Lachesis, a way of processing transactions faster than other systems of its kind by having validators confirm transactions independently of one another.

All of these new technologies are fancy ways of justifying Fantom’s fast speeds and low costs; transactions are near instant and cost a fraction of a fraction of a penny. Practically, all this means that decentralized finance applications, like NFTs, lending protocols and decentralized exchanges, are cheap and quick to use on Fantom.

A coin called FTM powers the network. It works a little like how Ethereum and Bitcoin work on their own blockchains: you cover the cost of sending a transaction in FTM, and this money goes to the people who validate those transactions. This process is called mining on Bitcoin, since it involves the creation of new Bitcoin with powerful computers. But on Fantom, and other blockchains like it (the technical term is proof-of-stake), it’s called staking, since those who own lots of coins get first right to validate transactions.