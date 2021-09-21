Although originally founded as a gaming community platform in 2009, Enjin pivoted to blockchain in 2012. The Ethereum-based network allows video game developers to mint tokenized assets for their virtual worlds. It uses its own native coin, ENJ, which is an ERC-20 token that guarantees compatibility within the Enjin ecosystem and backs the value of the NFTs they create.

Enjin’s platform lets developers distribute these NFTs, integrate them within their games and collect royalties whenever an NFT is sold on the open market. There’s also another token called EFinity, which powers these NFT transactions within video games in the same way that ETH fuels Ethereum transactions. EFinity is based on the Polkadot ecosystem.

In addition to all of the above, Enjin offers a bridge, called JumpNet, that lets you import Ethereum-based assets into the Enjin ecosystem. Such bridges cut down on Ethereum transaction costs while increasing the speed of transactions.