Buy Curve in Canada
Curve made simple
Everything you need to know about Curve and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$4.39 CAD
-$0.33 (-7.00%) past 24 hours
Curve DAO Token 101
Curve is a governance token that powers Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange.
A decentralized exchange is like a stock exchange where you can only trade cryptocurrencies, and where the whole thing is run by code rather than a company.
Curve works a little differently to regular stock exchanges, which these days function as digital versions of bankers in pits shouting Buy! Buy! Sell! Sell!
Curve is what is known as an automated market maker, which lets you swap tokens held in carefully balanced pools full of cryptocurrencies.
Unlike other decentralized exchanges, Curve is designed to let you swap assets of similar value, like stablecoins—crypto versions of fiat currencies, like the US dollar. There are lots of different US dollar stablecoins—for example, USDC, USDT, BUSD, TUSD and UST all claim to be pegged to the US dollar—and Curve makes it cheap and quick to switch between them.
The Curve DAO Token (CRV) is Curve’s governance token. DAO stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization, meaning that the code that governs the token is transparent to all who hold it, and that decisions about how Curve is run are not up to a centralized authority— this is a token that lets you vote on how Curve is run. Voters review community-led proposals to how the protocol operates and can help decide on things like allocating treasury funds to pay for the development of the protocol.
What can you do with Curve DAO Token?
CRV is a governance token, meaning you can use it as a voting chip to influence how the protocol works.
It’s little like how stock entitles you to vote on certain actions that a company makes, except these decisions often result in direct and automatic changes to how a protocol works. You can also lock up CRV within the Curve protocol—in fact, this is a necessary precondition if you want to fire up your voting rights. Locking up CRV, also known as staking, also lets you earn commission from trading fees.
Note that CRV is a different currency than the similarly named 3CRV, which represents a claim on a large liquidity pool that contains three stablecoins: Tether, USDC and DAI. As of late October 2021, the CRV pool contains $3 billion in assets.
You can also buy and hold CRV for investment purposes. In a roundabout way, owning lots of CRV means that you can exert a lot of influence over how the protocol is run. CRV’s price reflects how valuable that power is.
Is Curve a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Curve or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
FAQs
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Buying Curve with Wealthsimple is, well, simple. The first thing you need to do is open and fund a Crypto account in the Wealthsimple Trade app. You can connect your bank account and add up to $1,500 instantly.
From there, follow these steps: 1. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your screen 2. Type in Curve 3. Tap Buy 4. Enter the dollar value of cryptocurrency you'd like to buy and tap Continue 5. Review the order details and tap Confirm order
You can choose between two different order types when buying Curve. A market order lets you buy or sell crypto immediately at the best available price at the time. A limit order lets you buy or sell crypto at a specific price or better.
You can withdraw funds from the cash balance in your Crypto account and move those funds to your bank account. Withdrawals typically take around 2 - 3 business days.
The current price for Curve in Canadian dollars is $$4.39.
Curve’s current market cap is 0,0.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Curve transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.