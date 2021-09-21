Compound is a decentralized lending protocol. That means that you can take out loans of cryptocurrencies, all without a bank manager watching over your shoulders. In fact, rather than loans taking months to process, they’re instant, with lending rates determined by the protocol. You can also lend out your cryptocurrencies, too.

Compound launched its so-called governance token, COMP, in the summer of 2020. It was a riotous success when it launched, in part because you could earn it by using the protocol. The token was so valuable that people took out expensive loans on Compound just to earn it, in the hopes that COMP would become so valuable that they would still make a profit by selling the token after paying back the loan.

The practice of cycling cryptocurrencies through all these protocols to earn governance tokens became known as yield farming, and now there are bespoke protocols, like Yearn Finance, that operate like hedge funds that suck up all these governance tokens.