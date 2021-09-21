Chiliz is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token primed for sports and entertainment. It’s the native token from the parent company of Socios, a crypto platform for soccer teams that’s secured partnerships with 120 clubs and governing bodies, including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Arsenal. Socios is also the official fan token platform of UEFA.

These top soccer clubs have used the Socios platform to mint so-called club tokens. These are cryptocurrency tokens minted on the Ethereum blockchain via a permissioned sidechain called Chiliz Chain that allow holders to vote on how aspects of the club are run.

Votes tend to decide fairly minor changes. PSG, for instance, lets token holders vote on the message on the captain’s armbands — they chose “ICI C’EST PARIS” (“This is Paris”). Juventus F.C. fans picked “Song 2” by Blur as the song that would play each time the club scored a goal at the club’s home ground, Allianz Stadium.

While these changes are small, the point is that they provide fans with a sense of ownership over their favourite club. Fan tokens also reap other benefits: all token fan holders get VIP access at home league, cup and European fixtures, and clubs can specify additional benefits for their tokens. According to Socios, these include VIP meet and greet events, signed shirts and “the possibility to fly with the team to catch an away match.”

Chiliz is the glue that holds the Socios fan tokens together. You can’t use fiat currencies to buy these fan tokens; you can only buy these fan tokens with Chiliz (also known by its ticker, $CHZ). You can use a debit or credit card to buy CHZ tokens from within the Socios app. Alternatively, you can buy them from a cryptocurrency platform. Socios also has a separate in-app loyalty token called SSU, short for Socios United Fan Token, although you can’t buy this token on crypto platforms.

In March 2022, an investigation by Off The Pitch alleged that the founder of Socios, Alexandre Dreyfus, withheld payment to key advisors to prop up the value of the Chiliz token. Clubs are looking into the allegations. Chiliz said the allegations were “based on erroneous data” and that the supply of CHZ is so large that withholding payments to advisors “would not be responsible for driving any movement in price.”

It should be noted that although Socios is Chiliz’s main project, the company plans to invest $60 million on projects outside of Socios. Indeed, Chiliz is building a new version of its ecosystem on Chiliz Chain 2.0 (CC2).

This chain, set to be built through a partnership with Ankr, will be based on the Binance Smart Chain. BSC is faster and cheaper than Ethereum, but less decentralized. The testnet of the new chain — a test version of the blockchain that runs with test crypto, and precedes the official “mainnet” launch — is slated to go live in the first quarter of 2022. It will also support staking for the CHZ token.