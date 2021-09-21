Established in 2009, bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency. It’s the world’s oldest, most popular, and most expensive crypto. As of May 2021, it’s the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization.

Unlike traditional currency, bitcoin is created, distributed, traded, and stored within a decentralized ledger system known as blockchain. Think of a blockchain like a giant spreadsheet that records every bitcoin transaction, ever — only it’s super secure and anonymous.

There’s a finite number of bitcoins in the world. That number is 21 million.

New bitcoins are released into circulation by mining — a process that uses heavy computing power to solve cryptography puzzles and verify transactions. So far, there are 18.7 million in circulation. Experts estimate that the final bitcoin will be mined by 2140.