The bane of a portfolio manager’s life is rebalancing a client’s portfolio. All of these decisions cost a lot of money, since selling stocks and shares in mutual funds often carries a fee. It’s also tremendously complex to maintain a balanced portfolio; if Berkshire Hathaway stock doubles, a portfolio might end up overexposed to Buffett’s whims.

Things are different in the wild world of decentralized finance. Balancer, a DeFi protocol, is a programmable portfolio rebalancing tool. It automatically rebalances portfolios of cryptocurrencies held in huge pools of funds, and portfolios generate yields.

The technical name for something like Balancer is an automatic market maker, which is where traders can swap tokens held in huge pools. Other examples are Uniswap and Bancor.

However, while conventional AMMs hold just two tokens, Balancer pools can hold up to eight different tokens, and it’s possible to set the ratios of these pools independently rather than aiming for a 50/50 split.

For instance, imagine that a pool contains 25% of Ethereum, 25% of Compound and 50% of Shiba Inu coin. If Shiba Inu doubles in price, the protocol will automatically sell some SHIB to maintain that balance.

Pools can set their own trading fees, creating new types of decentralized liquidity pools. (Yes, it’s complex: if you’re confused, imagine these pools as like automated index funds.)

Balancer has its own token, BAL. It’s a governance token, meaning it is used as a voting chip for holders to decide on how the protocol is run. That’s because Balancer is a DeFi protocol; it’s not run by a single individual, but by the people who own all the tokens.