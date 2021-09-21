Launched on March 17, 2022, ApeCoin, also known as APE, is the ERC-20 utility and governance token of the ApeCoin DAO. Although it’s owned by the DAO, APE is associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a collection of 10,000 NFTs created by Yuga Labs. BAYC are considered one of the top NFT projects in the crypto space, consistently ranking near the top of NFT marketplaces such as Opensea (rank #1 as of March 2022).

ApeCoin is a governance token, meaning APE holders can vote to alter the protocol that determines the token’s parameters. Each APE token holder therefore has a stake in the development of ApeCoin, voting on decisions in the DAO regarding governance rules, partnerships, projects, ecosystem fund allocation, and beyond. After these decisions are made, an organization called the APE Foundation is tasked to administer them.

As ApeCoin is an open-source ERC-20 associated with the Yuga Labs’ BAYC ecosystem, its main goal is to empower the creation and expansion of web3 communities via four participatory mechanisms: governance (which we covered above), access (APE token holders get access to exclusive events, merchandise, games, and more), incentivization (third-party developers who own ApeCoin can include APE avatars in their games, apps, and services), and as a unit of account (token holders can use ApeCoin as a cryptocurrency without any centralized intermediaries).