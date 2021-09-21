Ankr is a protocol that provides a suite of tools for proof-of-stake blockchains. Primarily, it lets users create nodes and use staked assets (hang on, we’ll get there) across DeFi applications.

Allow us to explain: proof of stake blockchains are those in which users ‘stake’ — or offer up as collateral — tokens in order to validate transactions. The more tokens you’ve staked, the more new tokens you’ll receive in return.

While staking is easier on the environment than mining (à la Bitcoin), there are a couple of limitations to staking that Ankr addresses. First, you usually need to stake a lot of coins to become a validator — about $82,000 USD worth of ETH for Ethereum 2.0., for instance. With Ankr’s staking pools, you need as little as 0.5 ETH.

Second, while your tokens are staked, you usually can’t use them for anything else — it’s like locking up money in a certificate of deposit scheme. But stake ETH with Ankr and you’ll receive aETH — a token that represents that value of your staked ETH that you can stake elsewhere to generate returns from other DeFi protocols. This provides the opportunity, in theory at least, to double your income streams.

For developers, Ankr’s API streamlines the process of deploying decentralized applications (dApps) across different blockchains, no matter the blockchain on which the dApp was originally built. Using the Ankr API, developers can deploy their projects across blockchains. As of March 2022, Ankr supports Ethereum (and several L2 projects, like Arbitrum, Polygon and XDai), Polkadot, Fantom and Binance Smart Chain, among other blockchains.

Ankr’s eponymous token, also known as ANKR, powers this whole operation. Developers can pay 10,000 ANKR a year for Ankr Premium, which entitles their dApp to private access to the protocol. You can also use ANKR to deploy a node or query the API. ANKR is also a governance token, meaning you can use the token to vote on how the protocol should operate.