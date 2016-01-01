Portfolio Performance Projected Returns Chart Disclaimer

Managed accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. All charts shown are for illustrative purposes only and do not reflect the returns of an actual account. Projected performance is based on a portfolio with a current balance of $50,000. Projected returns are simulated based on a projected cash rate 3.5%, plus excess returns of 2.8-4.7%, less Wealthsimple’s management fee of 0.50%, and assumed average ETF fees of 0.15%. Excess return assumptions rely on forward-looking Sharpe ratios, historical volatility, and historical correlations for each asset class in the portfolio. All returns data are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Returns are not indicative of expected or estimated return rates. All information and commentary provided is for illustration purposes only and is not investment advice or recommendations. All investments involve risk. To get more info on our products, investment decisions, fee schedules, user testimonials, promos & more visit wsim.co/disclaimers .