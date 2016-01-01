Portfolio Performance Historic Returns Chart Disclaimer

Managed accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. The total return is calculated using the asset-weighted average of time-weighted returns of clients invested within the portfolio on a given day, less Wealthsimple's management fee, ETF fees, and FX fees. Any total return illustrated does not take into taxes payable by clients that would have reduced returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results and future performance may materially differ from expectations. All information and commentary provided is for illustration purposes only and is not investment advice or recommendations. All investments involve risk. To get more info on our products, investment decisions, fee schedules, user testimonials, promos & more visit wsim.co/disclaimers .