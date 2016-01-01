Buy Chromia in Canada
Chromia made simple
Everything you need to know about Chromia and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$0.29 CAD
-$0.05 (-14.24%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $172,253,361.78
- Total Supply
- 567,369,439
- 24h low - high range
- 0.2941722 - 0.363342
- 7 day low - high range
- 0.241681 - 0.3722848
Chromia 101
Chromia (CHR) is the native currency of an upcoming public blockchain network that goes by the same name. The Chromia network is a collection of blockchains that secure data held on a popular type of database called “relational databases.” Relational databases let you search for relationships in the information stored within them.
Why Wealthsimple Crypto?
Wealthsimple Crypto lets you buy and sell cryptocurrencies all in one easy-to-use app. And as Canada’s first regulated crypto platform, you can trust that your coins are in good hands. How simple is it?
Sign up in minutes right from your phone or laptop
Start trading crypto with as little as $1
No account minimums
No clunky dashboards — just one super simple app
Best of all: you don’t need to be an expert in crypto or blockchain to get started
What can you do with Chromia?
You can use CHR to settle transactions on the Chromia blockchain and interact with the smart contracts that are built on the platform. You can also become a validator — an entity that confirms transactions on Chromia and earns CHR as a reward. Of course, you could also simply speculate on the coin’s price by buying and holding CHR. Like many cryptocurrencies, CHR is highly volatile, and the smart contracts on the platforms can be risky too.
Is Chromia a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Chromia or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
How we keep your Chromia safe
As Canada’s first regulated crypto trading platform, we’re required to meet certain requirements — like using only qualified custodians (like Gemini Trust Company LLC and Coinbase Custody) for cold storage.
FYI: Wealthsimple Crypto is not an exchange itself. Instead, we work with multiple exchanges to give you the best Chromia prices.
And to make sure your coins are extra protected, we’ve partnered with Coincover for an extra layer of security.
If you’re holding crypto outside of Wealthsimple, that’s no problem. You can safely transfer your Chromia to your Wealthsimple account in just a few taps.
Other cryptos to explore
- 1 inch (1INCH)
- Celo (CELO)
More info about Chromia
Want to take a deeper dive? Check out these articles about Chromia and the world of crypto.
What is Cryptocurrency?
Robert Stevens
If your friends keep talking about crypto and you're too embarrassed to ask what it is, don't worry. We'll walk you through the basics in this easy-to-follow guide.
Top Cryptocurrencies and Crypto Exchanges
Robert Stevens
A beginner’s guide to understanding the thousands of cryptocurrencies and dozens of cryptocurrency exchanges
What is Blockchain? The Ultimate Guide
Robert Stevens
A quick primer on the building blocks needed to understand the basics of blockchain
Ready to get started?
Download the Wealthsimple Trade app, create your account, and start trading Chromia with just $1. It’s that simple.
FAQs
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Chromia transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
Chromia’s current market cap is 172,253,362.
The current price for Chromia in Canadian dollars is $0.29.
Buying Chromia with Wealthsimple is, well, simple. The first thing you need to do is open and fund a Crypto account in the Wealthsimple Trade app. You can connect your bank account and add up to $1,500 instantly.
From there, follow these steps: 1. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your screen 2. Type in Chromia 3. Tap Buy 4. Enter the dollar value of cryptocurrency you'd like to buy and tap Continue 5. Review the order details and tap Confirm order
You can choose between two different order types when buying Chromia. A market order lets you buy or sell crypto immediately at the best available price at the time. A limit order lets you buy or sell crypto at a specific price or better.
You can withdraw funds from the cash balance in your Crypto account and move those funds to your bank account. Withdrawals typically take around 2 - 3 business days.
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.