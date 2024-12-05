Wealthsimple Work Resources

Skip to main content

ICYMI, Wealthsimple Work is Wealthsimple’s Group Retirement Savings Program for employers across Canada. And now, we’re going beyond retirement to help make financial wellness a more accessible reality for members of Wealthsimple Work across the country.

How Wealthsimple Work Goes Beyond Retirement to Help Bring Your Employees Financial Wellness in All Aspects

The year was 1957. Elvis entertained a crowd of screaming teenagers in Ottawa. The Montreal Canadiens won their ninth Stanley Cup. And, as part of the Canadian Income Tax Act, the federal government introduced the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) as a tax-sheltered way for Canadians to save for the future.

How Do Employers and Their Employees Really Benefit from GRSPs?

Trying to think about your financial future while paying down past debt can be daunting. But doing both isn't impossible.

Save for Retirement vs. Pay Off Debt: What Should I Do First?

Once you have great benefits in place, you want them to *actually* get used. Here's how to get your team excited about — and enrolled in — their GRSP.

6 Ways to Increase Enrollment in Your Group Retirement Plan

You've probably dreamed of your ideal retirement set up. Maybe you're spending it with grandkids. Maybe you're travelling. Maybe you're *finally* getting to do some reading. No matter the dream, a Group Retirement Savings Plan (GRSP) is a helpful tool to fund that dream and make it your reality.

Everything You Need to Know About the Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan (GRSP)

  • If you’re trying to decide if a DPSP or a Group RRSP is right for your employees, you’ve come to the right place.

    DPSP vs RRSP: Which Group Plan is Right for Your Employees?

  • Here are eight of the best ways to keep your team engaged and feeling valued.

    How to Attract and Retain Employees During the Great Resignation

  • Wanting to do the right thing and help your employees save for the future with a group registered retirement savings program (GRSP) is wonderful, but the plan you choose has to make sense for your business’ bottom line.

    How Much Does it Cost to Offer a GRSP to Employees?

GRSP Best Practices Guide

  • You've probably dreamed of your ideal retirement set up. Maybe you're spending it with grandkids. Maybe you're travelling. Maybe you're *finally* getting to do some reading. No matter the dream, a Group Retirement Savings Plan (GRSP) is a helpful tool to fund that dream and make it your reality.

    Everything You Need to Know About the Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan (GRSP)

  • What do you do when your benefits plan is lacking, but you're happy where you are? See where you can encourage your employer to improve their offering — starting with a GRSP!

    How to Get a Better Group Retirement Plan at Work: A 6-Step Guide for Employees

  • The amount of terms and acronyms in the group retirement space is no LOL matter. This guide will have you speaking the retirement language like a pro in no time.

    Group Retirement Glossary: Covering the Terms You Wanted to Ask About

