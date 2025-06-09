Invest in ETFs, minus the commissions.
Buy and sell thousands of exchange-traded funds with no trading commissions. Start building a diversified portfolio in minutes.
Why invest in ETFs with Wealthsimple?
Trade ETFs commission-free
Keep more of your money where it belongs: in your portfolio. We don’t charge commissions when you buy or sell Canadian or U.S. ETFs.
Start with any amount
Start investing with as little as $1. Fractional shares let you own a piece of the ETFs you want, no matter the price.
Find the right fit for you
Explore a wide range of ETFs and use our powerful tools to find the right ones for you. Then, put your plan on autopilot with recurring investments.
ETF investing, made simple.
Instant deposits
Sign up in minutes and instantly deposit up to $50,000 for Core clients, and up to $250,000 for Premium or Generation clients.
Put your portfolio on autopilot
Build your portfolio over time, without the legwork. Set up recurring investments to automatically buy ETFs on a schedule, and turn on dividend reinvesting to have your earnings automatically buy more shares.
24/5 trading
Buy and sell eligible ETFs 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — longer trading hours than anywhere in Canada.
Move your money to Wealthsimple, we'll give you back the transfer fees
We'll automatically reimburse the transfer-out fees charged by your brokerage when you move at least $25,000 to us. Conditions apply.
Build the portfolio you want
Open an account in minutes and start investing in ETFs, commission-free.
FAQs
What is an ETF and how does it work?
What is an ETF and how does it work?
An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is an investment that holds a collection of assets like stocks and bonds. You can buy and sell shares of an ETF on a stock exchange throughout the day, just like a stock. It’s a convenient way to get a diversified portfolio with a single purchase.
Are there fees for trading ETFs on Wealthsimple?
Are there fees for trading ETFs on Wealthsimple?
We don’t charge any commissions when you buy or sell Canadian or U.S. ETFs. If you trade ETFs listed in U.S. dollars, a currency conversion fee will apply when converting your funds between CAD and USD.
You can find out more about FX fees here.
What's the minimum amount needed to start investing in ETFs?
What's the minimum amount needed to start investing in ETFs?
There are no account minimums to get started. You can begin investing with as little as $1 by purchasing fractional shares of eligible ETFs.
Where can I find a list of all ETFs on Wealthsimple?
Where can I find a list of all ETFs on Wealthsimple?
Because our selection of ETFs is always growing, the most up-to-date list is inside the Wealthsimple app. Once you open a self-directed investing account, you can use the search feature to explore thousands of Canadian and U.S. ETFs. If you have a specific fund in mind, you can search for it by its name or ticker symbol.
How do ETFs compare to mutual funds?
How do ETFs compare to mutual funds?
Both are baskets of investments, but they have key differences. ETFs are traded on stock exchanges throughout the day at changing prices, while mutual funds are priced once at the end of the day. ETFs also typically have lower management fees than traditional mutual funds.
Can I set up automatic ETF investments?
Can I set up automatic ETF investments?
Yes. You can set up recurring investments to automatically buy your chosen ETFs on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly schedule. It’s a great way to put your investing strategy on autopilot.
Are dividends from ETFs automatically reinvested?
Are dividends from ETFs automatically reinvested?
Yes, you can turn on dividend reinvesting for eligible ETFs. This automatically uses your dividend payouts to buy more shares of the same ETF, helping your investment compound over time.
How are ETFs taxed in Canada?
How are ETFs taxed in Canada?
Taxes on ETFs depend on the account they’re held in. In a tax-free account like a TFSA, your gains are not taxed. In a tax-deferred account like an RRSP, taxes are postponed until you withdraw the funds. In a non-registered account, you’ll pay tax on any dividends, interest, and capital gains you earn.