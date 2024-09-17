We’ve extended our trading hours to give you even more flexibility when it comes to your portfolio. Now you can buy and sell stocks and ETFs during the following time frames:

Pre-market trading hours: 7:00 am - 9:30 am EST

Regular market trading hours: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm EST

Post-market trading hours: 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm EST

And even though we can’t predict the market, our extended hours give you the convenience to trade within it on your own schedule. Currently, only a limited selection of US listed stocks and ETFs are available for trading during extended hours. You can browse eligible securities by searching for and selecting the “extended hours trading” category from the 'Discover' tab search bar in the Wealthsimple app.

Have more questions? Check out this helpful article. For details about the risks and considerations — click here.