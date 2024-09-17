We don't charge any monthly account fees or minimum balance fees.

We don't charge a foreign transaction (FX) fee. Usually, banks charge you around 3% to use your Canadian credit card in another country. We, on the other hand, don't do that. There is still a 1% currency conversion fee charged by Mastercard (not us!) when you make a purchase in another currency.

We don't charge ATM fees. The ATM might though, so make sure you check the number on the screen (and do the currency conversion) before withdrawing.