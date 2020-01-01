The education savings gap

In Canada, most education savings grants go unclaimed because people simply don't know about them or it's too complicated to apply. Last year alone, $4 billion went unclaimed. The result is millions of Canadian families don't have education savings.

Access to education savings is life-changing. It makes children twice as likely to pursue post-secondary education, and opens up opportunities for better jobs, higher earnings, and lifelong financial stability.

Education is crucial for Canada's future. The education gap represents one of the greatest threats to Canada’s long-term competitiveness and prosperity.