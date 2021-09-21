Grow your money
Get started, whether you're investing, doing taxes, or anything in between.
Don't just take our word for it.
Join over 1.5 million people who use Wealthsimple products
“Wealthsimple is changing the way young people think about money”
Our clients trust us with over $10 billion
“Wealthsimple is going beyond providing a tech platform...it also gives users access to its own stable of financial advisors”
3.8k Five-Star Reviews
Best Financial Services Website
Most Innovative Companies 2019
Top 25 Canadian Startups
We keep your money safe
Your security and trust are important to us. We’re committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
State-of-the-art security measures
Two-factor authentication (2FA) and data encryption
Standard bankruptcy and deposit protection
$265M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions